SSC CGL 2025 Result Released: What’s Next For Toppers? Check Full Sliding Process Guide Here 

SSC CGL 2026 Result Released: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, only candidates who submitted their option-cum-preferences online and passed Sections I and II of Paper I were eligible for further evaluation in Sections III (Computer Knowledge Test) and IV (Data Entry Speed Test).

SSC CGL 2026 Result Released: Top 10 Rank Holders

Rank 1 – Dhruv Rana

Rank 2 – Mohit Kumar

Rank 3 – Nukala Ramcharan

Rank 4 – Bitan Majumdar

Rank 5 – Devansh Lohiya

Rank 6 – Anirudh Sharma

Rank 7 – Prabhat Kala

Rank 8 – Nikhil Kumar

Rank 9 – Jay Verma

Rank 10 – Gavali Kiran Sunil

SSC CGL 2026 Result Released: Important Dates For Sliding Mechanism

April 8 to April 10, 2026 – Slot booking for the sliding process

April 13 to April 22, 2026 – Sliding process (Northern Region)

April 13 to April 18, 2026 – Sliding process (Other Regional Offices)

SSC CGL 2026 Result Released: What’s Next

The sliding mechanism was implemented to maximize vacancy utilization, reduce the number of unfilled positions, and ensure equitable, merit-based reallocation.

Candidates must visit the Commission's website, ssc.gov.in, between April 8 and April 10, 2026, to select their venue, date, and slot for the sliding process. The sliding process will then take place in the cities of the respective Regional Offices from April 13th to 22nd, 2026 (Northern Region) and April 13th to 18th, 2026 (all other Regional Offices). The venue address for the sliding process will be made available through the designated login module. Candidates must appear in person for this process; otherwise, they will be excluded from the final allocation.

Candidates failing to meet the cut-off marks in Sections I and II were not considered for subsequent stages. The Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) is essential for qualifying for FRTA. Sections III and IV are of a qualifying nature.

After reviewing the candidates' objections, the commission released the final answer keys. Detailed marks for both selected and non-selected candidates will be made available on the official SSC website in due course.

SSC CGL 2026: How Does Sliding Mechanism Work?

Candidates must log in and select their preferred venue, date, and time for the sliding process. The sliding process will take place in the cities that host the Regional Offices. Candidates can view the step-by-step process for the sliding mechanism:

Step 1 – Eligibility for Sliding:

Only candidates who qualified for Tier II and submitted option-cum-preferences are eligible.

Candidates must have cleared Section I and Section II of Paper I.

Step 2 – Venue Selection:

Candidates need to select their preferred venue, date, and time slot online.

Details of the venue will be available on the official SSC login module.

Step 3 – Physical Presence:

Candidates must appear in person for the sliding process.

Failure to appear will lead to exclusion from final allocation.

Step 4 – Sliding Process (FLOAT):

Vacant seats arise due to absenteeism among candidates.

SSC conducts a single sliding round to reallocate these vacancies.

Only FLOAT candidates are considered in this round.

Reallocation is based on merit and preference order.

Step 5 – Final Result:

SSC releases the updated final result with revised post allocations.

E-dossiers are sent to respective departments for appointment.

The final result is binding on all candidates.

Check the official notice here.

Check Official Notification Here

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details.