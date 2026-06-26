SSC ASO LDCE 2025 Notification Out: Registration Begins For 341 Assistant Section Officer Posts; Apply Online By July 16

SSC ASO LDCE 2025 Notification Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO)/Assistant Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2025, inviting eligible departmental candidates to apply for 341 vacancies in the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The online registration process began on June 25, 2026, and will remain open until 11 pm on July 16, 2026.

The recruitment will be conducted through a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) scheduled tentatively for August 2026 in Delhi-NCR. The examination is being held to prepare the select list for promotion to Pay Level-7 Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted) posts carrying a salary of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

Click here to read the official notification

SSC ASO LDCE 2025 Notification Out: Application process and dates

Notification released: June 25, 2026

Online application begins: June 25, 2026

Last date to apply online: July 16, 2026 (11:00 pm)

Last date for receipt of printed application through department: July 23, 2026 (6:00 pm)

For candidates posted abroad, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep: July 30, 2026 (6:00 pm)

Tentative Computer-Based Examination: August 2026

SSC ASO LDCE 2025 Notification Out: Vacancy Details

Total tentative vacancies: 341

Central Secretariat Service (DoPT): 318 posts

Unreserved (UR): 189

Scheduled Caste (SC): 71

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 58

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): 19 (6 VH, 4 OH, 4 HH, 5 Others)

Ministry of External Affairs (Cadre Cell): 23 posts

Total vacancies across both services: 341

SSC ASO LDCE 2025 Notification Out: Who can apply?

The examination is meant only for eligible departmental candidates working in the participating services.

For the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), candidates should be Upper Division Grade officers of the Central Secretariat Clerical Service who have completed at least six years of approved service as on July 1, 2025.

For the Ministry of External Affairs, applicants must belong to the Upper Division Clerk Grade, have completed the prescribed mandatory training programmes and possess a minimum of six years of approved service as of July 1, 2025.

Candidates must also ensure that their applications are forwarded through their respective Head of Department or Head of Office, as applications submitted without proper departmental forwarding will not be considered.

SSC ASO LDCE 2025 Notification Out: How to apply

Eligible candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website.

Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) on the new SSC portal if not already registered.

Step 3: Log in using your registration credentials.

Step 4: Open the Assistant Section Officer/Assistant Grade LDCE 2025 application form.

Step 5: Fill in all the required personal and service-related details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents, photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Verify all the details carefully before final submission.

Step 8: Submit the online application and download the confirmation page.

Step 9: Take a printout of the application and submit it, along with the required documents, through your Head of Department/Head of Office so that it reaches the SSC Northern Region office before the prescribed deadline.

SSC ASO LDCE 2025 Notification Out: Examination and selection process

The Computer-Based Examination is expected to be conducted in August 2026 at centres located only in Delhi-NCR.

The selection process will consist of:

Computer-Based Examination (Paper I & II)

Evaluation of Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs)

The final merit list will be prepared by combining marks obtained in the written examination and APAR evaluation.

Important instructions for candidates

SSC has advised applicants to submit only one application, as multiple applications may lead to cancellation of candidature. Candidates are also encouraged to opt for Aadhaar-based authentication while completing their One-Time Registration.

The Commission has clarified that admit cards will be issued online before the examination, while examination city and schedule updates will be published only on the official SSC and SSC Northern Region websites. Candidates should regularly check these portals for the latest announcements.