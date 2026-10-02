SSC Announces 2026 Exam Dates For Junior Engineer, Delhi Police SI And CHSL; Check Complete Schedule Here |

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the proposed examination dates for three recruitment examinations scheduled for November and December 2026. According to a notice dated October 1, the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2026, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2026, and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2026 will be conducted during the specified periods.

As per the official notice, the SSC Junior Engineer Examination 2026 Paper-I will be held from November 2 to 6, while the Sub-Inspector examination will take place from November 20 to 28. The CHSL Tier-I examination is scheduled from November 30 to December 31, 2026.

The Commission has advised candidates to visit its official website regularly for further updates regarding the examinations.

Direct link to read the official notification

SSC Exam Calendar 2026: Complete Schedule

Candidates can check the proposed examination dates and modes below:

- Junior Engineer Examination 2026

Tier: Paper-I

Mode: Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Exam Dates: November 2 to 6, 2026

- Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2026

Mode: Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Exam Dates: November 20 to 28, 2026

- Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2026

Tier: Tier-I

Mode: Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Exam Dates: November 30 to December 31, 2026

SSC JE 2026 Exam Dates

The SSC Junior Engineer Examination 2026 Paper-I will be conducted from November 2 to 6. The examination is held to recruit eligible candidates for Junior Engineer posts in the relevant government departments and organisations.

Candidates preparing for the examination should monitor the Commission's website for further announcements concerning the examination schedule and related instructions.

Delhi Police SI And CAPF SI Exam Schedule

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2026 is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28.

Candidates appearing for the recruitment examination should check the official SSC website for subsequent notices and updates regarding the examination.

SSC CHSL 2026 Tier-I Exam Dates

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2026 Tier-I is scheduled to be conducted between November 30 and December 31.

The examination is part of the recruitment process for posts filled through the SSC CHSL examination. Candidates should keep track of official announcements for details concerning the examination and subsequent stages of recruitment.

Candidates can visit the official Staff Selection Commission website at ssc.gov.in to check the latest notifications and updates concerning the Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector and CHSL examinations.