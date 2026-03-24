SSC 2026: JE Paper-II On April 7, CHSL Tier-II On April 10; Full Schedule Here

Official notification

SSC 2026: On its official website, ssc.gov.in, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the dates for the publication of the city notification slip, admission cards, and scribe facilities for the Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 Paper 2 and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 10+2 Tier 2 exams. The commission has also announced the final answer keys and grades for JE Paper-I.

Direct link to check the official notification

SSC 2026: Scehdule

SSC JE Paper-II 2026 Schedule

Exam Date: April 7, 2026

Exam City Slip Release: March 27, 2026

Admit Card Release: April 4, 2026

SSC CHSL Tier-II 2026 Schedule

Exam Date: April 10, 2026

Exam City Slip Release: April 1, 2026

Admit Card Release: April 7, 2026

By visiting the official SSC website, candidates can verify the exam city assigned to them and obtain their admission certificates.

SSC JE Answer Key 2025: Final Answer key

The final answer keys, question papers, and response sheets for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination 2025 (Paper-I) have all been uploaded by SSC.

SSC JE Answer Key 2025: How To Check Final Answer Key, Response Sheet

Visit the official SSC website.

Click on the link for “JE (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2025 Paper-I Final Answer Key”.

Enter your roll number and password in the login window.

Submit the details to access your answer key, question paper, and response sheet.

Check your responses and download the final scorecard.

Take a printout for future reference, as the link will be deactivated after the deadline.

Important Note:

The answer key and response sheet can be accessed from March 23 (6 PM) to April 6, 2026 (6 PM).

SSC has advised candidates to download their documents within this period, as no requests will be accepted later.

SSC ‘Own Scribe’ Facility: Key Guidelines For Candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued important guidelines for candidates opting for the “own scribe” facility.

Candidates must register new scribes, as all registrations done before November 5, 2025, stand cancelled.

The new scribe registration process is now linked with Aadhaar authentication on the SSC website.

Candidates are required to map their scribe’s registration number within the given deadlines.

Deadline For Scribe Mapping

JE Paper-II: April 3, 2026 (till 11 PM)

CHSL Tier-II: April 5, 2026 (till 11 PM)

The scribe entry pass will be generated only after successful mapping.

SSC has clarified that other guidelines remain unchanged, but the age limit for scribes will follow the revised policy.