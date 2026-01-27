 SSB Head Constable PET/PST 2026 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Here's What Candidates Need To Know
The SSB Head Constable PET/PST 2026 will begin from January 28 at 10 centres across India. Admit cards for the first batch were released on January 13. Candidates for later batches from February 9 will get hall tickets soon.

Tuesday, January 27, 2026
SSB Head Constable PET/PST 2026: The Head Constable Exam 2026 will begin tomorrow at the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Starting on January 28, 2026, ten separate locations will host the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).
On January 13, 2026, SSB distributed admit cards to candidates who will be taking the test.

SSB Head Constable PET/PST 2026: Important dates

PET/PST Start Date: January 28, 2026

PET/PST Centres: 10 centres across India

Admit Card Release Date: January 13, 2026

PET/PST for Later Batches (from): February 9, 2026 onwards

Admit Card for Feb 9 Onwards: To be released soon

SSB Head Constable PET/PST 2026: Steps to download admit card

The following procedures can be used to download the hall pass for candidates who are appealing for the PET and PST exams starting tomorrow:

Step 1: Visit the official ssb.gov.in website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the recruitment option.

Step 3: A fresh page will appear.

Step 4: Select the link for the admission card notice.

Step 5: The PET and PST admit card link will open in a PDF file.

Step 6: To open a new page, click the link.

Step 7: Type in your login information and click "Submit."

Step 8: The screen will display your admit card.

Step 9: Verify every detail and download it.

Step 10: Take a print out and save it securely for later use.

For updates and more details, candidates are advised to regularly visit the SSB recruiting website.

