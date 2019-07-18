SSB Constable Recruitment 2019: Apply for 150 vacancies at ssbrectt.gov.in

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) invited application for 150 vacant post at the level of constable general duty in sports quota. The vacancies are available for both men and women candidates. Interested candidates can apply on the official website ssbrectt.gov.in or sss.nic.in.

The admission process started on July 13, 2019, and will end on August 11, 2019. The candidates from remote locations can submit the application by August 18 as per the notice.

There are about 150 vacancies available for various posts Football – 05, Basketball – 15, Hockey – 07Shooting (sports) – 09, Archery – 05, Athletics – 30, Gymnastics – 07, Wrestling – 21, Boxing – 05, Judo – 10, Weight Lifting – 06, Body Building – 02, Cycling – 03 Equestrian – 03, Badminton – 04, Taekwondo(Kyurugi) – 08, Swimming (aquatics) – 1.

The post will carry pay matrix Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 as per 7th CPC and other allowances as admissible in the Force from time to time under rules/instructions.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Go on to the official website; ssbrectt.gov.in

Go on the link SSB Constable Recruitment 2019

Enter the essential credentials and click on the submit button

SSB Constable Recruitment 2019 will be displayed on the screen

You can download it for future reference