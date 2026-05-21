SRPF Cancels Armed Police Constable Exam Amid Irregularities; Re-Test On May 24, 2026 | Representative Image

Mumbai: The written examination conducted on May 2, 2026, for the recruitment of Armed Police Constables under the command of the Commandant, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Group No. 5, Daund, has been cancelled following complaints regarding alleged irregularities in the examination process.

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According to an official statement, complaints about irregularities in the written examination were received through media reports. In view of the allegations, the recruitment process under SRPF Group No. 5, Daund, had earlier been suspended until further orders.

Now, the written examination held on May 2, 2026, has been officially cancelled. A fresh written examination will be conducted on May 24, 2026, at the same examination centre.

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Candidates who had qualified for the written examination have been requested to take note of the revised schedule.

The announcement was issued by the Special Inspector General of Police, Training and Special Units, Maharashtra State, Mumbai.