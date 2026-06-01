Sri Ram Sene Distributes Saffron Shawls At Karnataka's Hubballi Colleges Amid Hijab Row

Karnataka: Members of the Sri Ram Sene distributed saffron shawls to students at several colleges in Hubballi, Karnataka, amid the ongoing debate over hijabs in educational institutions, as per an NDTV report.

According to the report, the move came after the Karnataka government’s decision to allow Muslim students to wear hijabs in educational institutions. The saffron shawl distribution was described by Sri Ram Sene members as a symbolic protest against the government’s policy.

Hubballi, Karnataka: In response to the state government allowing hijab in schools and colleges, members of a Hindu organisation distributed saffron shawls to students at several colleges, including Kanakadasa College pic.twitter.com/xBFu77ZQSU — IANS (@ians_india) June 1, 2026

Visuals from Hubballi showed Sri Ram Sene members standing outside college campuses and offering saffron shawls to students entering the institutions. Several students were seen wearing the saffron stoles around their necks after accepting them as per the IANS Report.

As per NDTV, the organisation said the act was intended to send a message to the state government regarding its stand on the hijab issue. The development has further intensified debates surrounding dress codes in Karnataka educational institutions.

Karnataka CM Designate D K Shivakumar also reacted to the controversy, as per the NDTV Report. Speaking on the issue, he said, “Whether one needs a saffron shawl or the national flag can be discussed later.”