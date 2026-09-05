SRCC Centenary: Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Highlights 4.5 Crore Higher Education Students, 2.3 Lakh Startups And India’s Growth | Watch

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted India’s growth in higher education, startups, skill development, manufacturing and energy while addressing the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi on Saturday.

PM @narendramodi participates in the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) l @SRCCOfficial https://t.co/KovtuNliOw — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 5, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebrations, which coincided with Teachers’ Day on September 5. Joshi was also present at the event along with other dignitaries.

Addressing students at SRCC, Joshi said they were among the beneficiaries of the vision of a developed India and thanked the institution for its implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Higher Education student enrolment reaches 4.5 Crore

Highlighting the expansion of higher education, Joshi said the total number of students enrolled in higher education has reached 4.5 crore, an increase of around 1 crore over the last 10 years.

He credited the expansion to the education ecosystem and the direction and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Joshi also acknowledged SRCC’s implementation of the National Education Policy and thanked the college for its efforts in adopting the policy.

India now has over 2.3 Lakh startups

The Education Minister also highlighted India’s growth as a startup hub, saying the country is now the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

He recalled that before the launch of Startup India in 2016, India had fewer than 400 startups. According to Joshi, the number has now crossed 2,30,000 startups, with ventures emerging not only in major cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru but also in Tier-2 cities.

Joshi said SRCC students were also contributing to the country’s startup ecosystem.

Focus on skills & global opportunities

Joshi said India would need skilled human resources as global demand rises for reliable manufacturing partners and high-quality services.

“There is already a significant gap” globally when it comes to skilled human resources, he said, adding that India has an opportunity because of its large young population.

He said the National Education Policy and various skill development programmes were aimed at bringing innovation to the education and skilling ecosystem and preparing young Indians for emerging opportunities.

Joshi stressed that education, skilling and economic growth need to move together if India is to achieve its broader development goals.

India needs to become Global skilling hub

The minister said that if India wants to become a global manufacturing hub, it must also emerge as a global skilling hub.

He added that energy availability would be crucial to supporting the country’s manufacturing ambitions.

Concluding his address, Joshi told students that India’s growth was creating significant opportunities for them and thanked Prime Minister Modi and the SRCC community.