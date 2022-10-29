Speaking to AI devices weakens child's social, cognitive skills: Study

UnSplash

A recent study from Cambridge University's School of Clinical Medicine found that routine communication with AI-based mechanised voices has a negative impact on children's social and cognitive development. It impairs their ability to feel empathy for others, to be compassionate, and to think critically.

Siri and Alexa's responses are made up of millions of sound bites fed into them. They do not emerge from the human mind's thought based on morality, immediate need, concern for one another, or a parental or peer culture attitude. They appear as task-specific complaint responses. Consistent interaction with these devices reduces a child's cognitive ability and interest in accepting a no or a complex response.

Study shows that using a smart screen only makes learning easier and faster; it does not make the child smarter or even a learner. It does not foster intellectual habits or abilities.

Mobile apps and voice-based services limit the user's world by bringing up only similar and thus limited items. It does not present any genuine and perplexing challenge that is required for growth. It only feeds the desire to watch more and more.