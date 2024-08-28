SP Jain Group Acquires California Miramar University To Expand Its Global Footprint To US

Dr. Chitpasong Vazquez, president and CAO of California Miramar University, Samarth Jain, director of business development, North America at SP Jain School of Global Management and Nitish Jain, president of SP Jain Group during a press conference on August 28, 2024. |

The SP Jain Group, a leader in global business education, on Wednesday announced its acquisition of California Miramar University (CMU), marking a strategic expansion into the United States.

This acquisition strengthens the SP Jain Group's global presence, now offering students the opportunity to study across campuses in Singapore, Dubai, Sydney, India, London, and the United States. Additionally, students will have the option to graduate with a US degree provided by the CMU.

AI tutor technology

During the press conference to announce the acquisition, the SP Jain Group and CMU also introduced an AI tutor technology. Developed in Silicon Valley, this personalised study aid works alongside expert faculty to deliver a comprehensive educational experience. The AI tutor offers 24/7 support tailored to each student's needs, creating customised education plans, providing instant feedback, and bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

“Generative AI will completely transform education,” said Nitish Jain, president of SP Jain Group. “Earlier, all the students, be it the toppers or those at the bottom, were being taught the same subject as if they were all clowns of one student. But now, with AI tutor, each student will have teachings tailored to their educational needs. This will enable students at the bottom to compete with those at the top,” he stated.

Acquisition of CMU a “Pivotal moment”

About the acquisition of CMU, Jain remarked, "This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our global education strategy. By bringing CMU into the SP Jain family, we're not just expanding our geographical reach; we're embracing the innovation hub of Silicon Valley and strengthening our commitment to AI-driven education."

Dr. Chitpasong Vazquez, president and CAO of California Miramar University, added, "Joining forces with the SP Jain Group opens up exciting possibilities for our students and faculty. Our shared vision of AI-first education and global perspectives will create unparalleled opportunities for the next generation of leaders."

Courses offered

At the San Jose location, CMU will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI), including an MBA and MS in AI. These programs are accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and approved by the US Department of Education. Graduating students will be eligible to apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT) and Curricular Practical Training (CPT).

The new CMU campus, strategically located in San Jose, Silicon Valley, places students at the heart of technological innovation. This prime location offers proximity to world-leading tech companies, providing students with opportunities for industry engagement and hands-on experience in AI and related fields. These benefits extend to SP Jain students as well, fostering a powerful synergy between the two institutions, the institutes announced.