Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details

Somaiya Vidyavihar University has announced the Somaiya Science Talent Search Examination for students graduating with Science in HSC in 2025. The examination will be conducted on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the university’s Vidyavihar campus.

The event offers a platform for aspiring science students to demonstrate their scientific aptitude while experiencing the vibrant academic environment of the campus. Participants will also benefit from career counselling sessions and have the chance to interact with faculty members and peers, enhancing their knowledge and motivation.

Top-performing students will be awarded certificates and cash prizes. The highest recognition carries a cash prize of ₹5,100, while other categories include ₹3,100 and ₹2,100 for excellent and good performers, respectively. Additionally, the top 50 achievers will receive ₹1,100 each.

Through this initiative, the university aims to encourage scientific thinking among youth and promote collaboration among young science enthusiasts.

Registrations for the examination are currently open and will close on June 15, 2025. Interested students can apply and learn more by visiting the official website of Somaiya Vidyavihar University.