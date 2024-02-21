 Somaiya College Hosts ‘Media Manthan’ to Foster Media Literacy Amongst Students
Somaiya College's 'Media Manthan' conclave aims to nurture media literacy among students through insightful panel discussions with industry experts.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Somaiya Vidyavihar University | Official

The Department of Mass Communication at S K Somaiya College is organising a two-day Media Conclave called "Media Manthan" on February 22nd and 23rd, 2024, to tackle the widespread problem of disinformation. The purpose of the event is to give aspiring media workers the essential abilities needed to distinguish between authentic and fabricated content in the changing media landscape of today.

Organised by Sanchar Manch

The conclave, organised by the college's media organisation "Sanchar Manch," has as its theme "Where Ideas Strive and The Future Thrives." It aims to act as a lighthouse for participants, directing them towards becoming discerning and responsible media consumers. Acknowledging the importance of media literacy in navigating the digital era, the incident highlights how important it is to distinguish between real and fake information.

The conclave, which has six interactive sessions, will include a strong lineup of industry professionals, including Prof. Isaac Jacob, Mr. Benita Bhatia, Mr. Prasad Sangameshwaran, Mr. Bhuvendra Tyagi, Mr. Abhishek Chaudhary, Dr. Harish Shetty, Dr. Sanjay Ranade, and Mr. Bhuvendra Tyagi. This expert lineup will be enhanced by a varied panel that includes journalists, screenwriters, PhD candidates, and more, ensuring thorough discussion of the multifaceted media industry.

In addition to offering a forum for discussion with seasoned pros, "Media Manthan" aims to inculcate in media practitioners a feeling of accountability and alertness. The conclave seeks to enable participants to traverse the diverse array of media, ranging from traditional news channels to the rapidly developing social media platforms, by cultivating a culture of critical thinking and informed decision-making.

