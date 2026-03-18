SOF Level 2 Results 2026 Announced For IMO, NSO, IEO At sofworld.org; Direct Link Here

SOF Level 2 Results 2026: The SOF Level 2 Results 2026 have been announced by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) on its official website, sofworld.org. To obtain all the information, students who have taken the test can go to the official website.Only the best students from the first round are allowed to take the Level 2 exams, which are a crucial standard in disciplines including science, maths and English.

SOF Level 2 Results 2026: Important dates

SOF NSO Level 2 Exam

Exam Dates: February 8 & 15, 2026

Result Status: Released

SOF IEO Level 2 Exam

Exam Dates: February 8 & 15, 2026

Result Status: Released

SOF IMO Level 2 Exam

Exam Dates: February 8 & 15, 2026

Result Status: Released

SOF Level 2 Results 2026: Steps to check the result

These easy steps will allow students who took the IMO, NSO, or IEO Level 2 exams to access and obtain their results from the SOF website:

Step 1: Go to results.sofworld.org, the official SOF results website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "SOF Level 2 Result 2026" link.

Step 3: You'll be taken to the login page for the results.

Step 4: Carefully enter the student's name, email address, mobile number, and country.

Step 5: Once the captcha code has been entered, submit the data.

Step 6: The screen will display your SOF Level 2 Result 2026.

Step 7: For future use for school records, download the scorecard and print it out.

Direct link to check the result

SOF Level 2 Results 2026: Details mentioned on the result

Full name of the student

Roll number

Name of the Olympiad (IMO / NSO / IEO)

Total points attained

International rank

Zone/State rank

School rank

Parent’s name