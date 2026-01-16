SOF IMO Result 2025–26 Declared At sofworld.org; Check Scorecard, Rank And Qualification Status

SOF IMO Result 2025–26: The SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Result 2025-26 for the Level 1 exam has been formally announced by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF). Students who took the test can now use the official website to view and get their SOF IMO scorecard 2025–2026. By inputting their roll number and other necessary information, candidates can view their results online.

SOF IMO Result 2025–26: Important dates

SOF IMO Level 1 Session 1 Exam: Wednesday, 12 November 2025

SOF IMO Level 2 Session 2 Exam: Friday, 28 November 2025

SOF IMO Level 3 Session 3 Exam: Friday, 12 December 2025

Students who appeared in any of these sessions can now check their results using the direct link shared in the article.

SOF IMO Result 2025–26: Steps to check the result

Students can check their SOF IMO Result 2025–2026 by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to sofworld.org, the official SOF website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Results" section.

Step 3: From the list of published findings, choose "SOF IMO 2025-26."

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, including your name and roll number.

Step 5: Enter the information to see the outcome.

Step 6: The SOF IMO scorecard can be downloaded and saved for later use.

Direct link to check the result

SOF IMO Result 2025–26: Details mentioned on scorecard

Name of the student

Roll number

Class and school name

Level of the exam (Level 1)

Section-wise marks and total score

International, zonal, and school rank

Qualification status for Level 2

Details of scholarships and awards (if applicable)

SOF IMO Result 2025–26: What's next?

The Level 2 exam, which will be administered separately, will be open to students who pass the Level 1 SOF IMO exam. The official website will shortly release information on the dates, admit cards, and syllabus for the Level 2 exam.

For pupils hoping to succeed in mathematics at the national and international levels, the release of the SOF IMO Result 2025–2026 is a significant milestone. It is recommended that candidates download and securely store a copy of their scorecard. Students should frequently check sofworld.org for the most recent information on SOF IMO Level 2, results, and Olympiad notifications.