Social Reformer Gopal Ganesh Agarkar's Birth Anniversary; Interesting Facts

Gopal Ganesh Agarkar was a social reformer, educationist, and thinker born into a Maharashtrian Brahmin family on 14th July 1856 in Satara district (present-day Sangli) in Maharashtra.

In his early years, Agarkar developed a close relationship with another social activist and freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak. As college students, he and Tilak decided never to join government service and pledged to dedicate their lives to the education and independence of their country.

Educational Background

Agarkar was schooled in Karad and later worked as a clerk in a court there. In 1878, he received his B. A. degree, and in 1880 was awarded an M.A.

Job and career

He was the first editor of the weekly Kesari newspaper and founder and editor of a periodical, Sudharak. He was the second principal of Fergusson College in Pune serving in that post from August 1892 until his death.

Social work in Education sector

Agarkar established the New English School in Pune along with Tilak and Vishnu Chiplunkar. In 1884, Agarkar and Tilak established the Deccan Education Society in Pune. The Society's members had to devote themselves entirely to the cause of education and teaching, despite low pays.

Social Reformer

During his lifetime, Agarkar was an active campaigner for social reforms, and believed in giving citizens their political rights. According to him India would not be able to rise and be free if casteism and religious superstitions were not eradicated. He felt that social reforms were necessary for political reforms. He started his own newspaper Sudharak (The Reformer), which challenged both untouchability and casteism.

In 1895, Agarkar passed away. He was a profound thinker who will always be remembered for his selfless service to the country. A locality in Andheri, Mumbai is named after him as Agarkar Chowk.