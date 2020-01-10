SNAP result 2019 declared, check at snaptest.org

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has declared Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) test 2019 result today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the SNAP's official website, snaptest.org. SNAP 2019 was conducted on December 15, 2019, in various centres across the country.

The result will remain available on the website till February 11, 2020. SNAP 2019 examination was conducted in the online mode across 90 exam cities on December 15, 2019, from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Symbiosis International (Deemed University) conducts the SNAP Test for candidates aspiring to join MBA / MSc programmes offered by the institute.

Steps to check SNAP 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SNAP, snaptest,org

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a print-out for further reference.