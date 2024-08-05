SNAP 2024 Registration Starts Today; Check Eligibility, Important Dates, Accepting Colleges & More

snaptest.org

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024 online registrations are starting today, August 5. The direct link for SNAP 2024 registration will be made available on the official website, snaptest.org. Candidates who have successfully registered for the SNAP exam 2024 will have to make a fee payment of Rs 2,250. However, the last date for SNAP exam registration is yet to be announced.

SNAP 2024 Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for SNAP 2024, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution with at least 50 percent aggregate marks. Final year students of graduation can also apply. Additionally, reserved category applicants will have 5 percent relaxation.

SNAP 2024 Exam Details

The online exam will be conducted by the Symbiosis International University (SIU) tentatively in December 2024. There are more than 90 SNAP 2024 exam centers where the exam will be held on three dates in December 2024. The exam will be conducted in three phases, and candidates can appear in one, two, or all three SNAP exams.

SNAP 2024 Application Process

To apply for SNAP 2024, candidates can follow these easy steps:

Visit the official website, snaptest.org.

Click on the registration link on the home page.

Fill in the required details.

Upload all the required documents.

Make the payment.

Keep a printed copy of the application form for your records.

SNAP 2024 Accepting Colleges and Seat Intake

Around 1 lakh applicants appeared for the exam last year. Candidates who qualify for the exam will be called in for the further admission process in top SIU participating colleges.

The list of colleges accepting SNAP scores and seats available are shown in the list below for your reference.

- Symbiosis Institute of Business Management: 220 seats

- Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research: 90 seats

- Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development: 370 seats

- Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management: 150 seats

- Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies: 120 seats