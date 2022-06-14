SLAT registrations to close tomorrow; learn how to apply at set-test.org

IStock Images

Registrations for Symbiosis Law Aptitude test will close tomorrow. The deadline for submitting the SLAT 2022 application form had been extended till June 15, 2022 by Symbiosis International University (SIU). The SLAT 2022 application form is available online at the SET legislation portal - set-test.org.

Candidates who want to take the SLAT in 2022 must first register and fill out an application form. The SLAT application procedure consists of several steps, including online registration, filling out the application form, paying fees, and so on. The SLAT 2022 exam will be held on July 3, 2022. (9.00 am to 10.00 am).

To fill the SLAT Application Form:

Fill out the SLAT registration form present on set-test.org. with information like your name, phone number, email address, category, and chosen test city. A scanned colour photo in JPG/JPEG or PNG format is required. The photo should be no more than 100 kb in size. Complete the SLAT 2022 registration by submitting the required information. Use your ID and password to log in to the SET 2022 portal and access the application form. Enter your name, educational background, contact information, and date of birth, then choose a law programme. Submit the application form and select "Make my Payment" from the drop-down menu.

For all candidates, the SLAT application price is Rs 1,950. The SLAT registration money can be paid both online and offline. Candidates can pay online using the payment gateway provided on the registration portal and submit the fee using any of the online payment options available, including credit card, debit card, and net banking.