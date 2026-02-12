SLAT 2026: SLS Pune First Merit List Out At slat-test.org; Check Important Dates And Selection Process

SLAT 2026: The Symbiosis International University, Pune, has released the SLAT 2026 First Merit List of the Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Pune on the official website slat-test.org/institutes-pune.php today,i.e, February 12, 2026.

Candidates can check their merit list by logging in with their SLAT Login ID and Password. Selected candidates must confirm their admissions for the first merit list by February 19, 2026.

Candidates who took the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) in 2026 and are applying to SLS Pune can check their qualifying status through the SLAT first merit list 2026.

Candidates can reach out via email at slspinfo@symlaw.ac.in or by phone at 020-2655-1182 / 1188 / 1125, if faced any issues with the SLAT merit list 2026.

SLAT 2026: Important Dates

First Merit List: 12th February 2026 (Thursday)

Last Date for Admission (1st Merit): 19th February 2026 (Thursday)

Second Merit List: 25th February 2026 (Wednesday)

Last Date for Admission (2nd Merit): 4th March 2026 (Wednesday)

Third Merit List (Subject to Available Seats): 10th March 2026 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Admission (3rd Merit): 17th March 2026 (Tuesday)

Commencement of Classes: First Week of July 2026 (Tentative)

SLAT 2026: How to Check First Merit List?

Step 1: Visit the official website at slat-test.org

Step 2: Select 'SLS Pune'.

Step 3: Click on the SLAT 2026 merit list link available on the homepage.

Step 4: Add the SLAT ID and password to log in.

Step 5: The SLS Pune SLAT 2026 merit list will be available on the homepage

Step 6: Download the Merit List PDF and print it.

Direct link to check the merit list

SLAT 2026: Selection Process

After securing a seat in the merit list, candidates will be called for the PI round. The PI invitation letters will be sent to these candidates through their registered emails. They would have to fill out the online SLAT PI slot booking form and upload their resume in the format specified. A crucial step in the SLAT 2026 selection process is the SLAT PI round. For admission to SLSs' law programs, candidates must participate in the PI rounds.