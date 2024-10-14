Singapore International Math Contests Centre Gives SGD 3 Million In Scholarships To Encourage Math Skills In Digital Era

Students from various countries pose with their medals after winning the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC) 2024, organised by SIMCC. | SIMCC

The Singapore International Math Contests Centre (SIMCC, formally registered as the ‘Mastery Contests Centre’), an organisation that popularises mathematics education through games and competitions in the country and across Asia, has recently disbursed SGD 3 million in scholarships to nurture mathematics talent in Singapore, particularly in the segment of underprivileged students.

This scholarship initiative is aligned with the increasing demand for mathematical skills, as Singapore continues to develop its digital competitiveness, particularly in the areas of finance and digital infrastructure.

According to a media release: “The scholarship funds are distributed equally between Scholastic Trust Singapore and SIMCC’s diverse range of in-house programmes aimed at nurturing growth and development in local maths scholastics.”

The release informed: “Among these initiatives is the International Junior Honour Society Programme, which provides disadvantaged students with opportunities to earn cumulative scholarship points through competitions; as well as the Global Math Olympiad Scholarship, which trains maths prodigies from Grades 4 through 9 to represent Singapore in international competitions. Additionally, the funds will support the Young Achievers Leadership Academy’s dynamic bootcamps on global citizenship and community engagement among student leaders.”

Our scholarship initiatives go beyond nurturing book-smart talents — we believe in empowering young Singaporeans whose passion and affinity for mathematics are matched by their desire to make a meaningful impact. Maths education will play a vital role in shaping a new generation of leaders at the forefront of Singapore’s economic development and competitiveness on the global stage.

SIMCC President Henry Ong

Students engage in a collaborative discussion during a group activity at a maths competition organised by SIMCC. | SIMCC

The SGD 3 million in scholarship corpus was raised solely through strategically re-investing a starting sum of SGD 500,000 within SIMCC’s internal group of companies. This is a self-sustaining model that reduces the centre’s reliance on external investors.

With an educational footprint in almost 50 countries and across more than 20 annual competitions, SIMCC has key industry partnerships with institutions such as the Southern Illinois University, in which SIMCC-registered students enjoy reduced tuition rates and the university’s STEM Research Centre’s work-study programme.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)