Sikkim Rolls Out AI-Powered Learning Programme In 71 Government Schools | File Pic (Representative Image)

Gangtok: The Sikkim government has rolled out an AI-powered learning programme for students in 71 government schools to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy, an official statement said on Sunday.

The Education department statement said teachers would remain central to the programme, with AI being used as a support tool rather than a replacement for classroom teaching. The practice sessions will be integrated into the regular school day through a 60-minute AI-FunZone class.

"The pilot project introduces adaptive, technology-enabled learning to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy," it said.

It said that the AI-FunZone programme is being implemented in schools across Khamdong, Nandok and Martam blocks of Gangtok district.

The programme, being implemented in collaboration with EkStep Foundation under an MoU signed in April, covers students of Classes 3 to 5 and provides learning support in English, Nepali and Mathematics.

According to the department, AI-FunZone provides children with short, daily personalised practice sessions using computers or shared devices. The system can listen to children read, identify specific difficulties and adapt subsequent tasks to their learning levels.

In mathematics, it can identify specific errors and tailor practice accordingly, while a real-time dashboard enables teachers to track individual student progress and identify areas requiring attention.

Training of around 300 resource persons from the three blocks has already been completed, it said.

The programme requires computers or tablets, headsets and high-speed internet connectivity, with the department acknowledging that some standalone primary and junior high schools have reported shortages of digital infrastructure.

Teachers and students have responded positively to the programme, which uses computers, graphics, audio and interactive activities to encourage independent practice and remedial learning, the department said.

It added that the non-examination-based approach allows students to practise without fear of ranking or comparison, while AI-generated assessments help teachers identify learning gaps and address them during regular classroom instruction.

School heads have also found the programme relatively simple to implement, with minimal additional administrative work, according to the department.

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