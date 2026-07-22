Sibling Duo Excels At Global Maths Olympiad

Mumbai: Don Bosco International High School, Mumbai, has added another achievement to its record as siblings Hrishikesh Abhinandan Tulsian, a Class VII student, and Vedanshika Abhinandan Tulsian, a Class III student, delivered outstanding performances at the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC) 2026, held in Singapore.

The prestigious invitation-only competition brought together 2,285 top-performing students from 40 countries and territories. Participants competed in the Individual Written Math Olympiad and two team events — Maths Warriors and Math Master Mind.

Hrishikesh Abhinandan Tulsian secured three Silver Medals, winning a Silver Medal in each of the three events — Individual Written Math Olympiad, Maths Warriors, and Math Master Mind. His remarkable achievement reflects his strong mathematical ability, teamwork, and problem-solving skills on an international platform.

Vedanshika Abhinandan Tulsian also made India proud by winning one Silver Medal and one Bronze Medal at the competition. Competing among some of the world's brightest young mathematicians, her performance highlighted her talent, determination, and academic excellence.

The achievements of the two siblings have brought recognition to India, Maharashtra, and Don Bosco International High School, Mumbai.

Their success is a testament to their dedication, perseverance, and the support and guidance of their parents, teachers, and mentors. Following the medal ceremony, the siblings proudly displayed the Indian National Flag, celebrating their success alongside participants from across the globe. Their outstanding performance at SIMOC 2026 serves as an inspiration for young students and highlights India's growing excellence in international academic competitions.

Medal Tally

Hrishikesh Abhinandan Tulsian (Class VII):3 Silver Medals

Vedanshika Abhinandan Tulsian (Class III):1 Silver Medal and 1 Bronze Medal

Kudos to both young achievers for bringing pride to India and making their school proud on the global stage.