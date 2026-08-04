Shri Ambika Yoga Kutir Launches 133rd Batch Of Free Yoga Classes In Vashi | AI

Shri Ambika Yoga Kutir, Thane's Vashi branch, has announced the commencement of its 133rd batch of free yoga classes from August 2 at a school in Vashi. The sessions will be held every Sunday from 7.30 am to 9.30 am over a period of 12 weeks.

Course Focuses on Lifestyle and Chronic Health Conditions

Admissions are currently open and interested participants can enrol directly at the venue. The course is aimed at promoting physical fitness and holistic well-being through regular yoga practice. The programme will place special emphasis on helping people suffering from lifestyle and chronic health conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, back pain, spondylitis, arthritis and asthma.

Shri Ambika Yoga Kutir, founded by Hathayogi Shri Nikam Guruji, has been conducting yoga training programmes for several years with the objective of encouraging a healthy lifestyle through traditional yogic practices.

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