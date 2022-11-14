Shraddha murder case: Food blogger turned killer Aftab Amin Poonawalla studied at this Mumbai college

Aftab (L) and Shraddha (R) | FPJ

New Delhi: In a shocker coming out of Delhi, a man by the name of Aftab Amin Poonawala has been arrested for killing his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Vikas. Reports say that Aftab allegedly strangled Shraddha in a fit of rage after which he went onto chop her bodies in 35 pieces. Aftab, in the next 16 days, disposed of Shraddha's body parts in different parts of Delhi.

Aftab Poonawalla, who is originally from Mumbai's Vasai area, has had a significant social media presence through his page ''Hungry Chokro', with over 28k followers and 600 posts on Instagram.

The Mumbai youth, who identifies himself as food photographer and F&B consultant, has also done a bachelor's degree from a college in the city.

Aftab did his Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) from Santacruz's L.S.Raheja College of Arts and Commerce.

Aftab and Shraddha who were living in a rented apartment in Delhi after moving from Mumbai allegedly argued a lot with the latter asking Aftab for marriage.

Cases of murder and causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed under IPC sections 302 and 201 have been registered against Aftab.