 SFI Calls For Campus Protests Today At Jadavpur University, SRFTI, Calcutta University Over Student Rights, Institutional Autonomy
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SFI Calls For Campus Protests Today At Jadavpur University, SRFTI, Calcutta University Over Student Rights, Institutional Autonomy

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has called for campus protests today at Jadavpur University, SRFTI, Calcutta University and Presidency University, opposing alleged attacks on students' democratic rights and demanding student union elections, the Rohith Vemula Act and withdrawal of NEP 2020.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
SFI Calls For Campus Protests Today At Jadavpur University, SRFTI, Calcutta University Over Student Rights, Institutional Autonomy
SFI Calls For Campus Protests Today At Jadavpur University, SRFTI, Calcutta University Over Student Rights, Institutional Autonomy | Representative image

Kolkata: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has called for campus protests at educational institutions on October 27, alleging efforts to suppress students' democratic rights.

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SFI leader Subhajit Sarkar on Monday said the protests will be held at Jadavpur University, SRFTI, Calcutta University and Presidency University.

"The protests aim to mobilise students in West Bengal and other states against alleged attacks by right-wing forces on campuses, and the erosion of institutional autonomy," Sarkar, a central executive committee member of the outfit, told PTI.

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"The SRFTI students' union, despite having no political affiliation, comprises progressive and secular students," he said.

Among the other demands of the CPI(M)-backed outfit are students' union elections on campuses across the state, enactment of the proposed Rohith Vemula Act to address caste-based and institutional discrimination, and the withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, and the National Education Policy, 2020, Sarkar said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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