Severe Rains Prompt Closure Of Schools In Tamil Nadu Districts Today

Representative Image |

Due to severe rains on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government decided to close all schools, colleges, and other educational establishments in the districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that during the course of the next seven days, there will be plenty of rain in numerous areas of Tamil Nadu.

It is expected to rain heavily in the Tamil Nadu districts of Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari today.

In the Thoothukudi district, the nighttime rains are still going strong, and the 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area are at capacity.

Heavy rain was predicted by IMD to fall across Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi in one or two locations.

Heavy rainfall predicted tomorrow

On December 19, heavy rainfall is predicted in the Tamil Nadu districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram. IMD projections indicate that tomorrow, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning striking in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Since Sunday morning, there has been uninterrupted rain in the Thoothukudi district, with rain reported in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Kalugumalai, Kayathar, Kadambur, Vembar, Surangudi, and other places.

Overflowing rivers

This heavy rain has caused the rivers and lakes that encircle Kovilpatti to overflow with water. Rainfall in the Koosalipatti and Inam Maniyachi districts caused the river to run out of water which was then controlled by using sandbags and JCB machines to stop the stream.