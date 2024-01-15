Seoul Unveils Online School To Enhance High School Credit System

Yonhap News Agency

In a progressive move to supplement the upcoming high school credit system, the Seoul education office has announced the establishment of an online class-only school, slated to open its doors in March next year.

Innovative approach for unavailable courses

According to Yonhap news agency reports, named the Seoul Integrated Online School, this pioneering institution aims to bridge the gap for high school students by offering courses not readily available in their current academic settings. As South Korea gears up for the nationwide adoption of the high school credit system in the new semester, this initiative is poised to revolutionize the educational landscape.

Mirroring traditional classrooms with a modern twist

Situated at the soon-to-be-closed Duksoo High School in Seoul's Seongdong Ward, the Seoul Integrated Online School is set to feature 30 online lecture rooms and 10 classrooms. This hybrid setup caters to both online and offline classes, aligning with the diverse learning preferences of students while ensuring a seamless transition from traditional classrooms.

While courses will be delivered online, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has emphasized the importance of in-person assessments and tests. Additionally, the institution is committed to inclusivity, with a particular focus on providing courses tailored for students with health problems or those from multicultural families, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

Empowering students through the High School credit system

The establishment of the Seoul Integrated Online School comes at a pivotal moment as the high school credit system is on the brink of full-scale implementation nationwide. Under this system, students gain the autonomy to choose subjects aligned with their career paths and aptitudes, fostering a more personalized and dynamic educational experience.

As the Seoul education office pioneers this initiative, the Seoul Integrated Online School promises to be a beacon of flexibility and inclusivity, shaping the future of high school education in Seoul.