Seoul: Bomb Hoax Prompts Evacuation At Yonsei University

A bomb hoax at Yonsei University in Seoul led to the evacuation of approximately 100 individuals on Wednesday night, with authorities confirming no explosives were found, according to official statements on Thursday.

Internet threat sparks rapid response

According to The Korea Times report, an unidentified person claimed via an internet post to have dispatched a tumbler containing a bomb to the university, citing grievances against a professor. The post, which appeared on the Everytime online platform—an app for university students—was reported to the police at 11:38 p.m.

Responding swiftly, around 20 police personnel, including commandos, and 33 firefighters scoured four buildings within the engineering college for two hours. Despite the intensive search, no explosives were discovered. Approximately 100 people were evacuated during this operation.

The now-deleted post on Everytime poses a challenge for authorities as the app guarantees user anonymity, requiring students to verify their enrollment at the school. Police are actively pursuing the individual behind the threatening post.

History of Threats at Yonsei University

This incident revives memories of a 2017 case at Yonsei University, where a graduate student was arrested for sending a homemade bomb to a professor's office, resulting in injuries to the professor. The university remains vigilant as investigations continue into the recent bomb hoax.