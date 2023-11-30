 Seoul: Bomb Hoax Prompts Evacuation At Yonsei University
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSeoul: Bomb Hoax Prompts Evacuation At Yonsei University

Seoul: Bomb Hoax Prompts Evacuation At Yonsei University

Yonsei University evacuates 100 as police hunt for bomb hoax perpetrator. An anonymous online threat alleging a bomb in a tumbler prompts a thorough search.

Simple FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Yonsei University | Yonsei University Website

A bomb hoax at Yonsei University in Seoul led to the evacuation of approximately 100 individuals on Wednesday night, with authorities confirming no explosives were found, according to official statements on Thursday.

Internet threat sparks rapid response

According to The Korea Times report, an unidentified person claimed via an internet post to have dispatched a tumbler containing a bomb to the university, citing grievances against a professor. The post, which appeared on the Everytime online platform—an app for university students—was reported to the police at 11:38 p.m.

Responding swiftly, around 20 police personnel, including commandos, and 33 firefighters scoured four buildings within the engineering college for two hours. Despite the intensive search, no explosives were discovered. Approximately 100 people were evacuated during this operation.

The now-deleted post on Everytime poses a challenge for authorities as the app guarantees user anonymity, requiring students to verify their enrollment at the school. Police are actively pursuing the individual behind the threatening post.

History of Threats at Yonsei University

This incident revives memories of a 2017 case at Yonsei University, where a graduate student was arrested for sending a homemade bomb to a professor's office, resulting in injuries to the professor. The university remains vigilant as investigations continue into the recent bomb hoax.

Read Also
Seoul To Introduce 'English Tutor Robots' For Young Students
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: JNU To Patent Logo, Add 'Tamso Ma Jyotirgamaya' Motto

Delhi: JNU To Patent Logo, Add 'Tamso Ma Jyotirgamaya' Motto

AAICLAS Recruiting For 906 Security Screener Posts

AAICLAS Recruiting For 906 Security Screener Posts

CAT 2023 Answer Key Likely To Be Out Today at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 Answer Key Likely To Be Out Today at iimcat.ac.in

Assam CM Launches Development Of 264 Schools Through PM Shri School Scheme

Assam CM Launches Development Of 264 Schools Through PM Shri School Scheme

SSC (JE) Tier 1 2023 Final Answer Key Out & Scorecard Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC (JE) Tier 1 2023 Final Answer Key Out & Scorecard Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here