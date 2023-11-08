SECR Recruitment 2023: Sports Quota Applications Open At secr.indianrailways.gov.in

The age limit should be between 18 years to 25 years of age as on January 1, 2024 | Representational photo

Applications for South East Central Railway, SECR for sports quota are now open. Applicants may apply for the position via secr.indianrailways.gov.in, the SECR's official website. The application deadline is November 13, 2023. The organisation will fill 40 positions as a result of this recruitment effort.

Age Limit

The age limit of candidates should be between 18 years to 25 years of age as on January 1, 2024.

Rounds for Selection

All qualified applicants will be invited to a trial, and only those who pass (obtaining 25 or more points out of 40) will be considered for the next round of hiring.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹500, with a refund of ₹400 granted to those who actually show up for the trial and are found eligible according to the notification. Applicants from SC, ST, PwD, women, and other categories will need to pay an application fee of ₹250. You can use a debit card, credit card, internet banking, etc. to make the payment. Candidates can visit SECR's official website for more information.

Candidates can check the Detailed Notification available here.

