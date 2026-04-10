SEBA HSLC Result 2026 Declared: Jyotirmay Das Tops With 591 Marks; Check Full Assam Class 10 Topper List Here

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2026: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), under the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), declared the HSLC Result 2026 today.The release of the results was done through the gazette PDF format, while the online result link became operational on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
Those students who had taken part in the Class 10 board exams can view their results online.
Direct link to check the official notification
Direct link to check the result Link 1
Direct link to check the result Link 2
Direct link to check the result Link 3 via Digilocker
Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2026: Topper list: Who scored the highest
The top rank holders have also been announced by the board, with students from various districts holding top ranks this time around.
• Rank 1: Jyotirmay Das, Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Barpeta – 591 marks
• Rank 2: Ambikagiri Rai, Biswanath Chaudhuri Jatiya Vidyalaya – 589 marks
• Rank 3 (tied):
- Akankha Bhuyan, Little Flower HS School, Dibrugarh – 588 marks
- Jia Farah Islam, Little Flowers School, Dibrugarh – 588 marks
- Surjit Akhtar, Nalbari – 588 marks
Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2026: Where and how to check results
Steps to check the marksheets of students via the website include the following:
Step 1: Browse to the sites asseb.in, sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in
Step 2: Tap on the option titled “Assam Board HSLC Result 2026”
Step 3: Key in your roll number and other relevant information
Step 4: Submit and view your result
Step 5: Save a copy of the score card
Note that the mark sheet available online will be provisional, and you are advised to get the original certificates from your school.
Direct link to check the official notification
Direct link to check the result Link 1
Direct link to check the result Link 2
Direct link to check the result Link 3 via Digilocker
Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2026: Results released via gazette
Along with the online result link, SEBA has also published a detailed results gazette in PDF format, which includes the merit list and district-wise performance.