Science Somwar Joins Ganit Guruwar In BMC Schools; Mayor Ritu Tawde To Gift Laptops To 150 Meritorious Students

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Education Department, in collaboration with Khan Academy India, organised the Mission Merit & STEM Conference 2026 at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Worli on Friday. The event brought together education officials, school heads, teachers and education partners to review the progress of the Mission Merit & STEM Improvement Programme and chart out plans for the upcoming academic year.

The event also marked the launch of the 'Science Monday' initiative, which will be introduced across BMC schools from the current academic year. During the programme, BMC felicitated 133 schools, along with administrative officers, headmasters and teachers, for their outstanding performance under the 'Maths Thursday' initiative.

The conference was attended by BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, Education Committee Chairperson Rajeshri Shirwadkar, Education Committee Member Varsha Tembulkar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr. Avinash Dhakne, Khan Academy India Managing Director Swati Vasudevan, Shell India Upstream General Manager Nipun Pradhan, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Dr. Prachi Jambhekar, Education Officer Sujata Khare, and Education Officer Kirtivardhan Kiritkudve, among other dignitaries, were present at the event.

From Maths fear to Maths confidence

Delivering the introductory address, Dr Prachi Jambhekar reflected on the programme's journey and the role technology has played in improving learning outcomes among municipal school students.

"We launched this programme for Classes 6 to 8 with a focus on Mathematics. Initially, around 58,000 to 60,000 students were using the platform. What stood out was that students who voluntarily used it beyond school hours showed significant improvement in their competencies," she said.

Jambhekar said the Education Department introduced the 'Ganit Guruwar' (Maths Thursday) initiative after analysing Class 10 performance and identifying fear of mathematics as a major concern among students.

"Our intention was simple, we wanted students to study and overcome their fear of mathematics. No parent would object to their child learning. Once we explained the purpose through parent-teacher meetings, participation increased dramatically," she said.

According to the BMC, as many as 57,000 students were logged into the platform simultaneously on certain Thursdays, a milestone that education officials described as a major achievement.

BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde |

Teachers felicitated for outstanding performance

The conference also recognised 133 schools, along with headmasters, teachers and administrative officers, for their outstanding performance under the Maths Thursday initiative. According to BMC officials, nearly 31,000 students achieved exceptional proficiency in mathematics and science, while several schools recorded consistently high participation and skill mastery on the Khan Academy platform.

Jambhekar noted that the digital platform had increased accountability and helped teachers track student progress more effectively.

"The platform made it visible whose students were working and whose were not. It allowed us to identify challenges and provide support wherever required," she said.

She also highlighted the use of artificial intelligence in personalising learning experiences for students.

"A unique question paper is generated for every child. As students improve, the level of difficulty changes according to their learning needs. This ensures better practice and stronger conceptual understanding," she added.

Jambhekar said the programme would continue in the new academic year with a stronger focus on STEM learning. She reiterated that Maths Thursday would remain a key component of the initiative and would now be complemented by Science Monday.

Khanmigo to be rolled out for all teachers

Looking ahead, Jambhekar announced that BMC would expand access to Khanmigo, Khan Academy's AI-powered teaching assistant, to all teachers.

"It helps teachers with lesson planning, storytelling, classroom engagement and even question paper creation. We are delighted to make this available free of cost to all our teachers," she said.

She also announced that the Education Department has produced 52 short films showcasing student success stories from municipal schools.

"These stories deserve to reach a wider audience. They motivate students and also help break the stigma often associated with municipal schools," she said.

Mayor applauds teachers, announces laptops

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Ritu Tawde praised teachers for their role in shaping students' futures and credited them for the success of municipal schools.

"I often say that while students are learning, the real backbone behind them is the teachers seated before me. Just as a mother gives birth to a child, it is teachers who truly shape that child and guide them towards a bright future," Tawde said.

Recalling her tenure as Chairperson of the Education Committee, she highlighted earlier initiatives that enabled municipal school students to participate in international academic and sports programmes.

"People often ask whether they should admit their children to municipal schools. Our students have travelled to the United States and Germany through educational initiatives. That itself is proof of how far BMC students can go when given the right opportunities," she said.

Tawde said the Mission Merit and STEM Improvement Programme has helped municipal schools achieve standards comparable to international education systems. "The quality of education in BMC schools has reached an international level through Mission Merit and STEM. Students are solving complex mathematics problems on digital screens with ease," she said.

The Mayor praised the growing use of technology in classrooms and at home, noting that students were actively learning on digital platforms even after school hours.

"I am happy to see that the tablets distributed earlier are now being used in the true sense. Students are studying between 8 pm and 10 pm, learning mathematics and science through digital tools," she said.

Citing the programme's impact, Tawde said that nearly 1.25 lakh students had joined the stream of digital learning through the initiative. She added that the achievement of 31,000 students attaining advanced proficiency in mathematics and science reflected the success of the Education Department's efforts.

Science Somwar joins Ganti Guruwar

Tawde also formally launched the Science Monday initiative, which will be implemented in municipal schools from this academic year to complement the successful Maths Thursday programme.

"After Mathematics, we have now started Science classes as well. Our children will enjoy a double benefit, friendship with mathematics on Thursdays and the wonder of science on Mondays," she said.

Expressing confidence in the future of municipal school students, she added, "I am certain that future Srinivasa Ramanujans, Homi Bhabhas and Jayant Narlikars will emerge from our municipal schools."

While acknowledging the growing role of technology in education, the Mayor stressed that teachers remain irreplaceable.

"Artificial Intelligence can support education, but it can never replace a teacher. A teacher will always remain a Guru, and no technology can take that place," she said.

In a major announcement, Tawde said she would personally gift laptops to around 150 meritorious students from BMC schools.

"As everything becomes digital, we must ensure that students from underprivileged backgrounds are not left behind. We will organise a special programme to distribute laptops to these high-achieving students," she announced.

Education Committee Chairperson Rajashree Shirwalkar said that municipal schools have been able to compete with private institutions through innovative programmes such as Maths Thursday. She emphasised that parents play an equally important role in students' academic progress and suggested introducing similar subject-focused learning days in the future.

Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi also congratulated teachers and school staff, noting that BMC schools had recorded strong CBSE and SSC results this year. He said the Maths Thursday initiative had boosted students' confidence and encouraged them to use technology constructively for learning.

"These students are practicing mathematics on mobile phones alongside their regular studies. This will open many avenues for higher education in the future," Ghadi said, urging students to use science and technology positively.

He expressed confidence that municipal schools would continue narrowing the gap with private institutions and become the preferred choice for many parents in the years ahead.