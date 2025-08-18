 Schools, Colleges Shut Across Seven Karnataka Districts As Incessant Rain Triggers Flood, Landslide Alerts
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSchools, Colleges Shut Across Seven Karnataka Districts As Incessant Rain Triggers Flood, Landslide Alerts

Schools, Colleges Shut Across Seven Karnataka Districts As Incessant Rain Triggers Flood, Landslide Alerts

The rain has been lashing coastal Karnataka and the hilly regions of the state, disrupting normal life. The parched lands of north Karnataka are also receiving heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the weather in Bengaluru resembled that of a hill station, as the week began with drizzle and cold conditions.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
The administrations of seven districts in Karnataka declared a holiday on Monday for schools and colleges in various taluks following heavy and incessant rain. | X @KarnatakaTV1

Bengaluru: The administrations of seven districts in Karnataka declared a holiday on Monday for schools and colleges in various taluks following heavy and incessant rain.

The precautionary measures were taken in Mangaluru, Udupi, Karwar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Madikeri and Davanagere districts.

The rain has been lashing coastal Karnataka and the hilly regions of the state, disrupting normal life. The parched lands of north Karnataka are also receiving heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the weather in Bengaluru resembled that of a hill station, as the week began with drizzle and cold conditions.

In Mangaluru, Deputy Commissioner H.V. Darshan declared a holiday for primary and higher primary schools across the district following predictions of heavy rain. In Karwar district, schools and pre-university colleges (Classes 11 and 12) have been ordered to remain shut across Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Sirsi, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Siddapura, Yellapur, Dandeli, Joida and Haliyala taluks. Similar measures have been taken in the Udupi district.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Read Also
‘Tradwife’, ‘Skibidi’, ‘Delulu’: Internet Slang Makes It Into Cambridge Dictionary
article-image

The Shivamogga district administration has also announced holidays for schools and colleges. In Hassan district, holidays have been declared for Anganwadi preschools, primary and high schools in Sakaleshapura, Beluru and parts of Alur taluk. A landslide has been reported on Kadagaravalli Road, and vehicle movement on the stretch has been stopped as a precaution.

In Madikeri, Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja declared holidays for schools and colleges in the district due to predictions of heavy rain and rough weather. An orange alert has been issued to initiate precautionary measures. The inflow into the Harangi reservoir has increased, and 8,000 cusecs of water have been released from the dam.

Authorities in Chikkamagaluru district have also declared holidays for schools and colleges in Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Kalasa, Sringeri, Koppa and N.R. Pura taluks. The Tunga Bhadra River is overflowing, and in Sringeri taluk, it has crossed the danger mark.

Heavy rain is also lashing Davanagere district, where the authorities have declared holidays for schools in many taluks. North Karnataka districts, too, are witnessing heavy rainfall, with reports of crop loss emerging.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups