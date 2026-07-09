Schools Closed Today: Dehradun, Uttar Pradesh & Other States Shut Educational Institutions Due To Heavy Rainfall; Check Full List

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Several states across India have announced the closure of schools and educational institutions today due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions. The precautionary measures come after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued rain alerts for multiple regions, prompting local administrations to suspend classes to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Here is a state-wise list of areas where schools remain closed today:

Dehradun, Uttarakhand

All schools and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun will remain closed on Thursday following continuous rainfall and an orange alert issued by the IMD.

The order, issued by the District Magistrate and the District Disaster Management Authority, applies to government, government-aided and private schools from Classes 1 to 12, as well as Anganwadi centres. Authorities said the one-day closure is a precautionary step to avoid any untoward incidents, as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the district.

The Chief Education Officer and the District Programme Officer have also been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, all schools up to Class 12 in Ghaziabad have been closed on Thursday due to continuous rainfall. The District Magistrate issued the order after the IMD forecast heavy rainfall across all 75 districts of the state. Apart from Ghaziabad, schools up to Class 8 have also been closed in districts including Hathras and Mathura as a precautionary measure.

Kerala

The Kerala government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts amid concerns over flooding and the possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas following incessant rainfall

Karnataka

In Karnataka, educational institutions remain closed in parts of Shivamogga district.

Authorities have extended the suspension of classes in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks as heavy rainfall continues to affect the region. Officials have advised residents and students in affected districts to follow updates issued by local administrations and weather authorities, as further decisions regarding school closures will depend on prevailing weather conditions.