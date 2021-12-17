School's bathroom wall collapses, 3 students die

Chennai, Dec 17: On Friday, a restroom wall at a Government school in Tirunelveli fell, killing three children and injuring three more.

The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m., according to police, in the school next to the Tirunelveli corporation office building. Police and the fire force rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The school administrators and police have yet to disclose the children's names and other personal information. The district collector has arrived on the scene as well.

The bodies have been sent to the Tirunelveli district hospital for post-mortems, while the three injured children are undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli medical college hospital.

A senior police officer told IANS that the reason for the collapse of the building is yet to be ascertained. Police have commenced an investigation into the tragic incident.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:39 PM IST