Schools Across India Affected By Heatwave: Timings Changed, Early Summer Vacations & Safety Measures Announced In Several States

A severe heatwave in North and Central India has caused temperatures to soar between 42°C and 45°C, prompting authorities to take immediate action to protect students. To reduce exposure to intense heat, a number of states have changed school schedules, implemented policies, announced early summer vacations, or temporarily closed institutions.

State-wise School Updates

Uttar Pradesh (Noida, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Lucknow)

According to the revised directive, all schools must begin classes from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a new timetable effective April 27, 2026, until further notice. The updated schedule has been implemented to protect young children from the intense afternoon heat. This has increased dramatically in recent days.

School timings revised to 7:30 am – 12:30 pm in Noida (effective April 27)

Applies to all boards: CBSE, ICSE, IB, and UP Board

Ghaziabad and Prayagraj following similar morning shifts

Summer vacation likely from May 20 to June 15

Uttarakhand (Dehradun)

Rising temperatures in Uttarakhand prompted immediate action. On April 27, the Meteorological Centre reported above-normal temperatures across the plains, prompting the closure of schools and anganwadi centers in Dehradun. Temperatures in Dehradun are 39.2°C (5°C above normal), Pantnagar is 39.8°C (the highest in the state), and Mukteshwar and New Tehri are around 28.5°C (above normal). To protect students from the ongoing heatwave, the district administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12.

Schools closed on April 27 due to extreme heat

Applies to Classes 1–12 and Anganwadi centres

Expected to reopen on April 28

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed all schools in the city to submit a compliance report to the Directorate of Education by May 2, in accordance with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Heat Wave Action Guidelines.

VIDEO | The bell rings and within seconds, classrooms pause as students reach for their water bottles, taking quick sips before the next lesson begins.



This is not a regular school bell, it is a "water bell".



In classrooms across Delhi, this simple sound has taken on a new… pic.twitter.com/rtNLhIVOd6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2026

The Delhi government has issued strict directives to ensure student safety in schools, introducing a “water bell” system that reminds students to drink water every 45–60 minutes to prevent dehydration and heatstroke. Schools have been directed to ensure the availability of clean drinking water, appoint a nodal teacher to monitor implementation of safety measures, and submit a compliance report by May 2.

VIDEO | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, “All schools in Delhi must submit their compliance reports to the Directorate of Education by May 2, as per the heatwave action plan issued by the IMD. Every child is important to us, and guidelines have been issued to ensure their safety during… pic.twitter.com/qpKasBopeE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

Authorities have also introduced a buddy system where students look out for each other’s health while restricting outdoor assemblies, sports, and open-air classes to minimize heat exposure. Additionally, schools must conduct awareness sessions on heat safety, display precautionary guidelines, and be prepared with first aid support. Parents have been advised to send children in light cotton clothing and ensure they carry sufficient water, as these steps come in response to heatwave warnings by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Bihar (Patna)

Due to the ongoing heatwave, the Patna district administration limited school hours for students up to Class 8 to 11.30 am on Sunday, April 26, 2026, according to senior officials. The order, which goes into effect on Monday, April 27, forbids academic activities in all government and private schools for students up to Class 8 after 11.30 a.m. until Thursday, April 30. Children's health and safety are at risk due to the current extreme weather conditions, according to Patna DM Thiyagarajan SM.

Classes Up Till 8: Till 11:30 pm

Jharkhand

Classes for KG through Class 8 will now run from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM, while students in Classes 9 through 12 will attend from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, per a directive from the Department of School Education and Literacy.

KG to Class 8: 7:00 am – 11:30 am

Classes 9–12: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Temporary closures advised in severely affected districts

Madhya Pradesh

Schools operating from 7:30 am – 12:30 pm

Odisha

Due to the ongoing heat wave, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Friday that schools will take a summer break beginning on April 27.

Summer holidays begin on April 27

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar | Odisha minister Suresh Pujari says, "In view of the heat wave, the schools have been closed...The summer vacations have been announced in advance...We will ensure zero casualties and fight the heat wave..." pic.twitter.com/e2fRV3rSIR — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has moved its school hours from 7 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Revised timings: 7:00 am – 11:15 am

Rajasthan (including Kota)

In Rajasthan, districts have also begun altering school hours. In Sikar, the district administration has directed schools from pre-primary to Class 8 to operate between 7:30 am and 11:30 am beginning on April 27. In Ajmer, morning classes from primary level to Class 8 will now run from 7:30 am to 12 noon, beginning April 27.

Due to the extreme heat, District Collector Shri Piyush Samaria has issued an order that, starting on April 24 and continuing until further notice, students in Classes 1 through 12 attending the district's government and private schools will attend classes from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Class 8 to Pre-primary: 7:30 am–12:00 pm

Kota schools - 7:30 AM to 12:30 pm

Chhattisgarh

Due to the state's heatwave, Chhattisgarh extended the summer break for schools to April 17. This is the third time the state has announced early summer vacations in recent years, and Chhattisgarh had to make the same choice in 2022 and 2024. The summer vacation will run from April 20 to June 15. The summer break in Chhattisgarh schools was originally scheduled to begin in May. All government, aided, private, and non-aided schools were affected by the decision; however, teachers are still performing their jobs on time.

Summer vacation preponed: April 20 – June 15

West Bengal

As of April 22, West Bengal has already instituted school holidays. Nonetheless, educational establishments are still operational in hill regions like Darjeeling.

The summer holidays started from April 22

Exception: Hill regions like Darjeeling

Tripura

Tripura has made school closures mandatory from April 24 to May 1.

Schools closed from April 24 to May 1

What are the Safety Measures in all Schools

Authorities have introduced precautionary steps to protect students:

“Water Bell” system to remind hydration (Delhi, Uttarakhand)

Outdoor activities restricted between 11 am and 4 pm

Focus on classroom ventilation and hydration

Teachers in some states are required to stay till afternoon

Conclusion

Authorities are increasingly implementing flexible schedules and safety-first strategies to protect students as rising temperatures become more common.