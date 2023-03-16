School in south Mumbai turned co-ed from boys after 132 years

16 girls were admitted in different classes who will make the first-ever batch of girls at the Bharda New High School | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A prestigious educational institution, Bharda New High School situated in the heart of South Mumbai has been converted into co-ed Institution. The school will open the doors for girls as well from the new academic session.

16 girls were admitted in different classes who will make the first-ever batch of girls at the Bharda New High School, a 132 years old institution.

Indian express reported, The School is one of the sought after schools for boys in the locality. The decision to introduce the co-ed pattern was made after a careful consideration of the needs expressed by some parents. The school administration hopes that this decision will serve the purpose of greater diversity and inclusivity and attract a wider pool of talented students from the vicinity.

The idea was first floated a little before the corona pandemic by few parents residing nearby. One of the trustees of the school, said, “Many parents whose kids are studying in this school were requesting to make the school co-ed so that they do not have to look for other schools for their daughters.”

The school, which already has a co-ed junior college, also has facilities like separate toilets for girls on campus. An empty classroom in the school has been converted into a common room for girls.

According to officials, the boys school was facing a challenge of a drop in the number of admissions so there was enough space to accommodate the girls in all the classes. They added that the girls will wear the same uniform as the boys, which is a pair of pants and a shirt along with a tie.