 School headmaster booked under POCSO Act for molesting 6 minors in Rajasthan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSchool headmaster booked under POCSO Act for molesting 6 minors in Rajasthan

School headmaster booked under POCSO Act for molesting 6 minors in Rajasthan

The girls shared accounts of the incident with their parents. The accused has also been suspended by the education department.

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan POCSO Act | File

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have arrested the headmaster of a government school and booked him under the POCSO Act on charges of molesting six minor girl students. Police officials said that the accused, identified as Rameshchandra Katara, used to call the victims on pretext of playing games during holidays and then molest them.

Dungarpur SP Kundan Kavariya said that the police lodged a complaint on basis of villagers complaint against Katara. The girls shared accounts of the incident with their parents. The accused has also been suspended by the education department.

Read Also
BMC sports coach gets 5 years rigorous imprisonment under POCSO
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

School headmaster booked under POCSO Act for molesting 6 minors in Rajasthan

School headmaster booked under POCSO Act for molesting 6 minors in Rajasthan

School Reopens: 7 Hilarious and relatable memes to say goodbye to summer vacation

School Reopens: 7 Hilarious and relatable memes to say goodbye to summer vacation

NIRF Ranking 2023: IISc, JNU, Jamia top universities in India, check entire list here

NIRF Ranking 2023: IISc, JNU, Jamia top universities in India, check entire list here

JEE Advanced 2023: Overall attendance at 95%; 22,955 students appear from IIT Kanpur zone

JEE Advanced 2023: Overall attendance at 95%; 22,955 students appear from IIT Kanpur zone

NIRF Ranking 2023: check on what parameters ranking is calculated

NIRF Ranking 2023: check on what parameters ranking is calculated