Schneider Electric launches Go Green Challenge 2022; invites students to submit sustainable ideas

Schneider Electric, into digital transformation of energy management and automation, is kicking off its annual student competition in India- the Schneider Go Green challenge 2022, in collaboration with software partner AVEVA. The challenge is open to all students at a university (Bachelor’s or Master’s) enrolled in Business, Engineering, Marketing, and/or Innovation related courses.

The competition allows students to submit their ideas to top industry leaders and receive mentorship from Schneider Electric and AVEVA professionals, as well as be considered for job prospects and the potential to win a reward of up to 10,000 Euros. Students can Register Here . The last day for registering and submitting the idea is before February 18, 2022.

Corporate Knights named Schneider Electric the World's Most Sustainable Corporation for 2021. Until 2025, Schneider pledges to double the amount of internship, apprenticeship, and new graduate opportunities. So the Go Green challenge fits perfectly with this dedication, it said in a press statement.

This year students are required to team up to share an idea for sustainability in one of these 5 categories - Access to Energy, Homes of the future, Supply chain of the future, Grids of the future, and Decoding the future.

Launched in 2011, the Go Green Challenge has grown exponentially over the years. In the past decade, the event has witnessed the participation of over 150,000 students and submissions of over 23,000 projects globally. Indian students are leading the pack of Global Winners by grabbing the top spot in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The 2021 competition saw a record number of 25,000 young innovators from more than 3,000 universities in 130 countries taking part.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:06 PM IST