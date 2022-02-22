SCERT Maharashtra organizes guidance sessions for class 10th students from Feb 23 to March 1

Mumbai: Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, schools were moved to online learning, and students in the secondary section are nervous about taking their Board exams as online learning has not made their concepts clear. To ensure that students regain confidence in their ability to sit for their board exams. A session of online guidance for the preparation of exams has been scheduled by Maharashtra's State Council for Educational Research and Training.



Review of difficult concepts in science and technology part 1 and 2 of class 10th, according to the type of question and guidance on the question paper, and preparation for a successful exam (general instructions, time planning, question paper layout) will be done in this online guidance session.

Here is the schedule for the online guidance session:

23/02/2022, Wednesday

3 to 4:30 p.m.- Science and Technology Part 1

Link: https://youtu.be/lwXeYdSY_LM

24/02/2022, Thursday

3 to 4:30 p.m. -Science and Technology Part 1

Link: https://youtu.be/Rjd5N7PFilQ

25/02/2022, Friday

3 to 4:30 p.m. -Science and Technology Part 2

Link: https://youtu.be/2DpF3qVxttM

28/02/2022, Monday

3 to 4:30 p.m. -Science and Technology Part 2

Link: https://youtu.be/NvFMY0Ezemo

01/03/2022, Tuesday

3 to 4:30 p.m.- Successful exam preparation

link: https://youtu.be/0YtknXBrCKo

On the other hand, SCERT has already uploaded subject wise practice papers on the official website-https://www.maa.ac.in/index.php?tcf=prashnpedhi_10

Exams for Class 10th in Maharashtra will be held from March 15 to April 4.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:57 PM IST