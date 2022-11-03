e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSC terms plea for uniform education policy for children of migrant workers during pandemic infructuous

SC terms plea for uniform education policy for children of migrant workers during pandemic infructuous

The passage of time has made this matter infructuous as the issue sought to be addressed was the education of children of migrants during COVID-19, the bench said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File
Follow us on


New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday termed as "infructuous" a 2020 plea that had sought uniform education policy for children of migrant workers to avoid discrimination and digital divide during the coronavirus pandemic.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka noted the COVID-19 period is over now.

"The passage of time has made this matter infructuous as the issue sought to be addressed was education of children of migrants during COVID-19. The counsel for the petitioner seeks to withdraw the plea," the bench said.

Read Also
FPJ-ED: Kerala school introduces unisex uniforms; here's what Mumbai thinks of it
article-image

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by NGO, Good Governance Chambers contending that the steps taken to regulate elementary education during the coronavirus pandemic were inadequate.

The NGO had sought directions to effectively address the issues related to elementary education of children in the age group of six to 14 years, which was recognised as a fundamental right under the Constitution. The court had in August 2020 issued notice to the Centre on the plea.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SC terms plea for uniform education policy for children of migrant workers during pandemic...

SC terms plea for uniform education policy for children of migrant workers during pandemic...

IIMC declares round-2 seat allocation result, check direct link here

IIMC declares round-2 seat allocation result, check direct link here

Kerala: One lakh students to get football training

Kerala: One lakh students to get football training

Fumed over new ‘seatbelt law’, school van operators appeal Traffic Dept to come clear

Fumed over new ‘seatbelt law’, school van operators appeal Traffic Dept to come clear

DU Admissions 2022: Final day to pay fees for UG programmes against CSAS round 2 today

DU Admissions 2022: Final day to pay fees for UG programmes against CSAS round 2 today