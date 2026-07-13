SC Rejects Pleas Of 360 West Bengal Madrassa Staff Seeking Regularisation & Grant-In-Aid Benefits |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a batch of petitions filed by about 360 teaching and non-teaching staff of madrassas in West Bengal, challenging the denial of regularisation and payment under the state government’s grant-in-aid scheme.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih delivered the judgment after examining the cases of 13 petitioners out of more than 350 such employees to see whether any case was made out for grant of relief.

Pronouncing the verdict, the bench said, “We proceeded on the basis that if any one of these 13 petitioners persuaded us to hold in his or her favour, we would examine the remaining cases as well. Unfortunately, none of the 13 petitioners could impress us.” Dismissing all the petitions, the bench said, “Therefore, we have not only rejected the claims of all 13 petitioners whose cases were scrutinised, but have also rejected the claims of all the remaining petitioners. All the writ petitions are devoid of merit and are accordingly dismissed.” About 360 teaching and non-teaching staff employed in different madrassas of West Bengal filed around 48 petitions before the top court.

The dispute relates to the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, 2008, which created a statutory commission to recommend appointments of teachers in recognised madrassas.

In 2014, the Calcutta High Court struck down the Act, a decision upheld by its division bench in 2015.

However, the Supreme Court stayed the verdict in March 2016.

In February 2023, the top court constituted a committee to determine the validity of appointments made after the Calcutta High Court's 2015 verdict, but before the apex court’s 2020 decision upholding the 2008 Act.

The committee submitted its report that found such appointments invalid. The aggrieved employees then challenged the committee's findings before the top court.

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