Ryan school murder case: Juvenile accused of murdering 7-yr-old schoolmate granted bail after 5 years in custody

Jail / Representational Image |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to the juvenile accused in Gurugram Ryan International School murder case.

At the time of the detention, the accused was 16 years old and held for allegedly killing a 7-year-old boy in 2017. As he is been in custody for the last five years, the accused is now 21 years old as he gets the bail.

The order to release him on bail was passed by a bench comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and JK Maheshwari, Livelaw reported. However, the accused is to remain under the continued supervision of a probation officer.

Earlier, the Juvenile Justice Board had ruled that the accused must be tried as an adult.