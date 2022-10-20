Ryan school murder case: Juvenile accused of murdering 7-yr-old schoolmate granted bail after 5 years in custody

e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRyan school murder case: Juvenile accused of murdering 7-yr-old schoolmate granted bail after 5 years in custody

At the time of the detention, the accused was 16 years old and held for allegedly killing a 7-year-old boy in 2017.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Jail / Representational Image |
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to the juvenile accused in Gurugram Ryan International School murder case.

At the time of the detention, the accused was 16 years old and held for allegedly killing a 7-year-old boy in 2017. As he is been in custody for the last five years, the accused is now 21 years old as he gets the bail.

The order to release him on bail was passed by a bench comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and JK Maheshwari, Livelaw reported. However, the accused is to remain under the continued supervision of a probation officer.

Earlier, the Juvenile Justice Board had ruled that the accused must be tried as an adult.

IIT project will come up at Sanguem: Goa Minister

Ryan school murder case: Juvenile accused of murdering 7-yr-old schoolmate granted bail after 5...

WB teacher recruitment: SC dismisses TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya's plea against arrest

PM Modi to launch recruitment drive on Oct 22; 75,000 to be appointed in first tranche

NEET PG 2022: SC upholds 20 pc quota for in-service candidates in Maharashtra

