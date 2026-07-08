SBI PO Recruitment 2026 Registration Closes Today At sbi.bank.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW For 1,500 Vacancies

SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment 2026 registration period will end today, July 8, 2026. Before the deadline, those hoping to start a career in banking with SBI must finish their online application via the official SBI Careers page.
SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
Commencement of online registration of application: June 18, 2026
Closure of registration of application: July 8, 2026
Closure for editing application details: July 8, 2026
Last date for printing the application: July 23, 2026
Online fee payment window: June 18 to July 8, 2026
SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
Total Vacancies: 1,500 Probationary Officer (PO) posts
Regular (Normal) Vacancies: 1,446
Backlog Vacancies: 54
Recruitment: Vacancies to be filled across India
Note: The number of vacancies is tentative and may change depending on the bank's requirements.
SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must hold a degree in any field from an accredited university or a Central Government-recognized equivalent.
Candidates may also apply if they are in their last semester or year of graduation. They must, however, present documentation of passing the qualifying exam before September 30, 2026, assuming they are chosen for the interview.
SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: Application Fees
Unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS categories – Rs 750
SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) – Exempted
SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
To apply for the SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026, candidates can follow the instructions listed below:
Step 1: Visit sbi.bank.in/web/careers/, the official SBI Careers website.
Step 2: Click the application link for the Probationary Officer Recruitment 2026.
Step 3: Sign up with a working mobile number and email address.
Step 4: Enter the necessary information in the online application form.
Step 5: Upload the handwritten declaration, thumb impression, signature, and photo.
Step 6: If necessary, pay the application fee.
Step 7: Fill out the application and save the confirmation page for further use.
For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.