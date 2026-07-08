SBI PO Recruitment 2026 Registration Closes Today At sbi.bank.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW For 1,500 Vacancies

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SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment 2026 registration period will end today, July 8, 2026. Before the deadline, those hoping to start a career in banking with SBI must finish their online application via the official SBI Careers page.

Direct Link To Apply

SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of application: June 18, 2026

Closure of registration of application: July 8, 2026

Closure for editing application details: July 8, 2026

Last date for printing the application: July 23, 2026

Online fee payment window: June 18 to July 8, 2026

SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 1,500 Probationary Officer (PO) posts

Regular (Normal) Vacancies: 1,446

Backlog Vacancies: 54

Recruitment: Vacancies to be filled across India

Note: The number of vacancies is tentative and may change depending on the bank's requirements.

Direct Link Here

SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a degree in any field from an accredited university or a Central Government-recognized equivalent.

Candidates may also apply if they are in their last semester or year of graduation. They must, however, present documentation of passing the qualifying exam before September 30, 2026, assuming they are chosen for the interview.

SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

Unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS categories – Rs 750

SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) – Exempted

SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

To apply for the SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026, candidates can follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Visit sbi.bank.in/web/careers/, the official SBI Careers website.

Step 2: Click the application link for the Probationary Officer Recruitment 2026.

Step 3: Sign up with a working mobile number and email address.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information in the online application form.

Step 5: Upload the handwritten declaration, thumb impression, signature, and photo.

Step 6: If necessary, pay the application fee.

Step 7: Fill out the application and save the confirmation page for further use.

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.