SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply Tomorrow For 1,500 Probationary Officer Posts 

SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: The registration window for the State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment 2026 will close tomorrow, July 8, 2026. Candidates aspiring to begin a career in the banking sector with SBI must complete their online application through the official SBI Careers portal before the deadline.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,500 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies across India. Of these, 1,446 are regular vacancies, while 54 are backlog vacancies. SBI has stated that the number of vacancies is provisional and may change depending on the bank's requirements.

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SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Given below are the important dates for the SBI PO Recruitment 2026 below:

Commencement of online registration of application: June 18, 2026

Closure of registration of application: July 8, 2026

Closure for editing application details: July 8, 2026

Last date for printing the application: July 23, 2026

Online fee payment window: June 18 to July 8, 2026

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SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official SBI Careers website at sbi.bank.in/web/careers/ .

Step 2: Open the Probationary Officer Recruitment 2026 application link.

Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Step 5: Upload the photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future use.

SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

Candidates can check out the application fees for the SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026 below:

Unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS categories – Rs 750

SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) – Exempted

SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university, or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.

Candidates in their final year or semester of graduation are also eligible to apply. However, if they are selected for the interview, they must provide proof of passing the qualifying examination by September 30, 2026.