SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 Released At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026: The SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 has been released by State Bank of India. Candidates who took the preliminary exam can view their results at sbi.co.in, SBI's official website.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026: Exam details

On August 1 and 2, 2026, the preliminary exam for the position of probationary officer took place. The test was administered at several locations around the nation.

The preliminary exam was administered online and comprised an objective test worth 100 points. The exam lasted for one hour. The three sections of the question paper were English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability.

Direct link to check the scorecard

Direct link to check the roll number

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026: Steps to check the result

By following the instructions listed below, those who took the test can view their results.

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in, SBI's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the careers link.

Step 3: The SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 link will appear on a new site that candidates must click.

Step 4: Once more, candidates will be able to view the roll numbers on a new site.

Step 5: Next, click the scoring link and provide your login information.

Step 6: Your scorecard will appear after you click submit.

Step 7: Download the page and review the scoring.

Step 8: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to check the scorecard

Direct link to check the roll number

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026: Main exam schedule

On September 12, 2026, the primary exam will take place. The hall pass for the event will be released shortly. Candidates can visit SBI's official website for further information.