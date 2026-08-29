SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 Declared At sbi.bank.in; Mains Exam On September 12

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) officially issued the PO Preliminary Exam Result 2026 on August 28, 2026. By obtaining the merit list PDF from sbi.bank.in, candidates can verify their eligibility. The results, together with the chosen candidates' roll numbers, will be accessible in PDF format.

On September 12, 2026, qualified applicants will now take the Mains Examination. Admit cards will then be distributed in due course.

Direct link to check the result

Steps to check the result

To obtain the PDF from the official SBI website, follow these instructions. Candidates should be aware that they can verify their qualifying status without requiring any login information.

Step 1: Visit sbi.bank.in, the official SBI website.

Step 2: Go to the Current Openings page in the Careers section.

Step 3: Select the link labelled "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION RESULT ANNOUNCED) -ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/PO/2026-27/09."

Step 4: Click the "PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION RESULT" link after that.

Step 5: The screen will display the PDF.

Step 6: After downloading it, locate your roll number by pressing Ctrl+F.

Direct link to check the result

Details mentioned on scorecard

The scorecard will contain the candidate’s personal details, section-wise marks, overall marks, qualifying status, and category-wise cut-off marks.

SBI PO Mains Exam 2026 selection process

The PO Mains Exam 2026 is set for September 12, 2026. The test will be administered in CBT style at several testing locations across the country. Interview rounds will be held for those who pass the Mains. Candidates should be aware that the preliminary round is a qualifying phase. The total score from the Mains and Interview rounds is used to make the final decision. The chosen applicants will be hired as probationary officers at different SBI locations around the nation.