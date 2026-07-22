SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 Released At sbi.bank.in; Exam On August 1, 2

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026: The Prelims Admit Card for the Probationary Officer PO Examination 2026 was formally announced by the State Bank of India today, July 22, 2026. To obtain their hall passes, candidates can use their registration number and password to access the SBI portal.

Direct link to download admit card

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026: Important dates

The dates of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 are August 1 and 2, 2026.

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to sbi.bank.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Careers option.

Step 3: Next, click Join SBI and choose Current opportunities.

Step 4: Look for Probationary Officer Recruitment.

Step 5: Select the Prelim Exam Call Letter link.

Step 6: Enter your date of birth, password, and registration number.

Step 7: Enter information to view your admission card.

Step 8: Get the 2026 SBI PO Admit Card.

Step 9: Print it off and store it for later use.

Direct link to download admit card

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidates should carefully check all the information after downloading the SBI PO Admit Card 2026. The hall ticket contains important details, including:

Exam date

Reporting time

Exam centre and address

Candidate's name and roll number

Registration number

Exam day instructions

Candidates are advised to read all the details carefully and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026: Exam day instructions

Candidates appearing for the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 should follow these important instructions on the day of the examination:

Reach the exam centre well in advance to complete the entry and verification process on time.

Carry a printed copy of the SBI PO Admit Card to the examination centre.

Bring a valid original photo ID proof as required for verification.

Check the exam centre address mentioned on the admit card beforehand to avoid delays.

Follow all instructions given by the exam authorities and invigilators at the centre.

Do not carry any prohibited items into the examination hall.

Sit only on the seat allotted to you.

Carefully follow all exam day instructions mentioned on the SBI PO Admit Card.

Direct link to download admit card