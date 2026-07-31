SBI PO Prelims 2026 Tomorrow: Check Shift Timings, Reporting Time & Exam Day Guidelines

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SBI PO Prelims 2026 Tomorrow: The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the SBI PO Prelims 2026 examination tomorrow, August 1, and on August 2 for candidates seeking recruitment to 1,500 Probationary Officer posts. The preliminary examination will be held in four shifts on each day.

Since the examination is only one day away, it becomes imperative that candidates go through their admit cards to make sure of the reporting time, examination shift and the address of the allotted test center. It is important that candidates reach the test center before the permissible reporting time; otherwise, they may not be permitted to write the examination.

The SBI PO Prelims 2026 examination will also follow sectional timing, which makes it imperative that candidates keep a check on their time for each section.

SBI PO Prelims 2026: Date and Shift Timings

The examination will be conducted across two days, with four shifts scheduled each day. Candidates must appear only in the shift mentioned on their admit card.

Important dates:

Exam dates: August 1 and August 2, 2026

Total shifts: Four shifts per day

Recruitment: 1,500 Probationary Officer vacancies

Shift-wise reporting and exam timings:

Shift 1: Reporting time – 8:00 AM | Exam – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Shift 2: Reporting time – 10:30 AM | Exam – 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Shift 3: Reporting time – 1:00 PM | Exam – 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Shift 4: Reporting time – 3:30 PM | Exam – 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The candidates should adhere to the time stated on their individual admit card. They should not come late to the centre, especially bearing in mind the possibility that there could be some entry formalities like security checks.

SBI PO Prelims 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates should go through the instructions on their admit cards before leaving for the examination centre. The key points to remember are:

Reach the examination centre before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

Check the examination centre address in advance and plan the journey accordingly.

Carry only the documents and items permitted for the examination.

Follow the instructions given by the invigilators at the centre.

Sit only on the seat allotted to you.

Do not carry prohibited electronic gadgets or study material into the examination hall.

Calculators, books, notebooks, written notes, mobile phones and other electronic devices are not permitted during the exam.

Items such as goggles, handbags, hair pins, hair bands, belts, caps, watches or wristwatches, cameras and metallic items should not be carried inside the examination hall.

Carry a printed copy of the SBI PO Prelims admit card.

Carry an original valid photo identity proof, such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID or Driving Licence.

Carry recent passport-size photographs if required as per the instructions given on the admit card.

With the SBI PO Prelims 2026 scheduled to begin tomorrow, candidates should focus on following the instructions carefully and reaching the venue on time rather than taking any last-minute risks.