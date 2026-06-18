SBI PO Notification 2026 Out; Registration Live Now At sbi.co.in

SBI PO Registration 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Notification 2026 on June 18, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply online through the official SBI website. The recruitment drive aims to fill Probationary Officer positions across the bank's nationwide branches and offices.

The online registration process for SBI PO 2026 has commenced today on June 18, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until July 8, 2026.

A Probationary Officer is regarded as a future managerial professional within SBI. Selected candidates will undergo comprehensive training before taking up administrative and operational responsibilities in various branches across the country.

Direct Link To Apply

Direct Link To Check Notification

SBI PO Registration 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the SBI PO Registration 2026 below:

Online application starts: June 18, 2026

Last date to apply: July 8, 2026

Application correction/editing window closes: July 8, 2026

Last date to print application form: July 23, 2026

Online fee payment period: June 18 to July 8, 20

SBI PO Registration 2026: How to Apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2026

Candidates can complete the SBI PO 2026 application process by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Careers" section at the bottom of the homepage.

Step 3: On the careers page, select "Current Openings".

Step 4: Locate and open the "Recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) 2026" notification.

Step 5: Prior to proceeding, carefully read the detailed notification.

Step 6: Click the "Apply Online" link.

Step 7: Register by providing the required information and creating login credentials.

Step 8: Fill out the application form with personal, educational, and contact information.

Step 9: Upload all required documents, including the Recent passport-sized photograph, Signature, Thumb impression and Additional prescribed certificates, if applicable

Step 10: Pay the application fee using available online payment methods, such as Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking and UPI

Step 11: Before submitting your final document, double-check all of the information you entered.

Step 12: Submit the application form and Download and save the confirmation page.

Step 13: Take a printout of the submitted application form and fee receipt for future reference.

SBI PO Registration 2026: Selection Process

The SBI PO recruitment process consists of multiple stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Psychometric Test

Group Exercise

Personal Interview

Candidates must qualify at each stage to move forward in the recruitment process.

SBI PO Registration 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for SBI PO Recruitment 2026 must fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institution.

Final-year graduation students can also apply, subject to the conditions mentioned in the official notification.

Applicants should be at least 21 years old and not more than 30 years old.

Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all eligibility conditions before submitting their applications.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the official SBI PO 2026 notification before applying. The detailed advertisement contains information regarding vacancies, category-wise reservations, examination pattern, syllabus, application fees, and other important instructions related to the recruitment process.